Vanuatu Cruise Deals

We found you 40 cruises

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island • Sydney

1,794 reviews
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

410 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

13 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Luganville • Lautoka • Suva • Sydney

646 reviews
Dec 23, 2024
Cunard Line
View All Prices
9 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Noumea • Sydney

767 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

59 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +24 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Mystery Island • Brisbane

586 reviews
Feb 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

53 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Bangkok • Koh Samui • Malacca • Kelang • Penang • Langkawi • Phuket • Singapore • Surabaya • Bali +24 more

804 reviews
Nov 6, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

74 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +31 more

445 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila • Luganville • Honiara +5 more

445 reviews
Dec 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tauranga • Auckland • Sydney

2,249 reviews
Apr 25, 2026
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

410 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

8 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Brisbane

586 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Brisbane

586 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

25 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising • Thursday Island • Cruising • Cairns +10 more

445 reviews
Jun 23, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Kupang • Darwin • Port Moresby • Alotau • Honiara • Luganville +5 more

804 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

