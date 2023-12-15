  • Newsletter
Vanuatu Senior Cruises

Vanuatu Senior Cruises

We found you 50 cruises

Queen Elizabeth

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Ile of Pines • Lautoka •

Suva • Port Vila • Luganville • Noumea • Sydney

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Spirit

13 Nights
South Pacific

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Lautoka • Fiji • Pago Pago • Raiatea • Moorea

+1 more

2,110 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Solstice

17 Nights
Fiji Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Isle of Pines •

Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Apia, Samoa

+3 more

2,207 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nautica

34 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising

+16 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Suva • Dravuni Island • Paihia • Auckland

+1 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

43 Nights
New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Ports:Auckland (leaving) • Tauranga • Napier •

Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin

+19 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Port Vila • Suva • Dravuni Island • Lautoka

+1 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

94 Nights
Grand Australia & New Zealand Voyage

Ports:San Diego (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo •

Equator • Fanning Island • Pago Pago

+41 more

585 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Mystery Island • Suva •

Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Noumea • Sydney

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
South Pacific Crossing

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Ile of Pines •

Mystery Island • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva

+9 more

1,103 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Suva • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Sydney

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Isle of Pines •

Mystery Island • Sydney

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

18 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Tahiti (leaving) • Huahine • Bora Bora •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka

+5 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

24 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Singapore (leaving) • South China Sea •

Cruising • Bali • Cruising • Darwin • Cruising

+9 more

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Sydney (leaving) • Noumea • Mystery Island •

Suva • Dravuni Island • Paihia • Auckland

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

