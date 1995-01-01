Find Cunard Queen Anne Cruises to Vanuatu

Cunard's Queen Ann is floated out (Photo: Cunard Line)
Golden Lion Pub on Cunard Queen Anne
Grand Lobby on Cunard Line's Queen Anne
Grand Suite on Cunard's Queen Anne
34 Nights

34 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Vila • Suva • Honolulu • Los Angeles • Puerto Quetzal • Panama Canal+3 more

97
Mar 17, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
85 Nights

85 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Mindelo • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth+17 more

97
Jan 11, 2026
Cunard Line
20 Nights

20 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Vila • Suva • Honolulu • Los Angeles

97
Mar 17, 2026
Cunard Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
43 Nights

43 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Singapore • Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney+4 more

97
Feb 22, 2026
Cunard Line
45 Nights

45 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia & Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Vila • Suva • Honolulu • Los Angeles • Puerto Quetzal • Panama Canal+5 more

97
Mar 17, 2026
Cunard Line

47 Nights

47 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Sydney • Port Vila • Suva • Honolulu • Los Angeles • Puerto Quetzal • Panama Canal+6 more

97
Mar 17, 2026
Cunard Line

117 Nights

117 Nights  World Cruise117 Night World Cruise

Port: Hamburg • Rotterdam • Brugge • Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Mindelo • Walvis Bay+27 more

97
Jan 6, 2026
Cunard Line

99 Nights

99 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Mindelo • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth+22 more

97
Jan 11, 2026
Cunard Line

63 Nights

63 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Port Vila+10 more

97
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line

38 Nights

38 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Port Vila+3 more

97
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line

110 Nights

110 Nights  World Cruise110 Night World Cruise

Port: Southampton • Madeira • Tenerife • Mindelo • Walvis Bay • Cape Town • Port Elizabeth+24 more

97
Jan 11, 2026
Cunard Line

52 Nights

52 Nights  AsiaFar East Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Manila • Bitung • Darwin • Airlie Beach • Brisbane • Sydney • Port Vila+8 more

97
Feb 27, 2026
Cunard Line

