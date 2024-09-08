Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

September 2024 Cruises to Vanuatu

We found you 4 cruises

20 Nights

Isles & Cultures Of The Andesite Line

Port: Guam • Chuuk • Oroluk • Pohnpei • Papua • Honiara • Luganville • Lautoka • Fiji • Tahiti

13 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
40 Nights

Andesite Line & The Eastern Pacific

Port: Guam • Chuuk • Oroluk • Pohnpei • Papua • Honiara • Luganville • Lautoka • Fiji • Tahiti +9 more

13 reviews
Sep 8, 2024
Seabourn Cruise Line
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse UK
Scenic Eclipse II
Scenic Eclipse II rendering (Photo/Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II
The Balcony Suite on Scenic Eclipse (Photo: Scenic)
Scenic Eclipse II

36 Nights

Grand Spice Routes: Spice Islands, Raja Ampat & Me...

Port: Darwin • Ambon • Banda Neira • Arguni • Raja Ampat Expedition • Raja Ampat +21 more

23 reviews
Sep 7, 2024
Scenic Luxury Ocean
21 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Darwin • Wessel Island • Yirrkala • Thursday Island • Alotau • Dei Dei Hot Springs +13 more

63 reviews
Sep 11, 2024
Silversea Expeditions
