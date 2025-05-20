Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

May 2025 Cruises to Vanuatu

We found you 7 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Suva • Dravuni Island • Paihia • Auckland • Sydney

2,250 reviews
May 20, 2025
Princess Cruises
View All Prices

20 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Champagne Bay • Lautoka • Suva +5 more

235 reviews
May 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

37 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Champagne Bay • Lautoka • Suva +13 more

235 reviews
May 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

57 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Champagne Bay • Lautoka • Suva +30 more

235 reviews
May 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

61 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Perth • Busselton • Albany • Esperance • Cruising • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island +31 more

235 reviews
May 4, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

72 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tokyo • Nagoya • Osaka • Hiroshima • Nagasaki • East China Sea • Shanghai • East China Sea +43 more

450 reviews
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

23 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Port: Lautoka • Ambrym Island • Pentecost Island • Champagne Bay • Nendo Island • Owaraha Island +14 more

63 reviews
May 20, 2025
Silversea Expeditions
View All Prices

