January 2026 Cruises to Vanuatu

We found you 15 cruises

129 Nights

129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva +53 more

161 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Brisbane

1,507 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
60 Nights

Grand Australia & New Zealand

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Savusavu • Suva • Lautoka +24 more

571 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
154 Nights

154 Night World Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas +98 more

397 reviews
Jan 10, 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
42 Nights

South Pacific Islands & New Zealand Collector

Port: Sydney • Moreton Island • Brisbane • Townsville • Cairns • Alotau • Gladstone • Kiriwina +21 more

836 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
93 Nights

Grand Australia & New Zealand

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Savusavu • Suva • Lautoka +39 more

571 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
30 Nights

World Cruise: South Pacific & New Zealand Treasure...

Port: Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva • Dravuni Island • Mystery Island • Isle of Pines • Waitangi +8 more

161 reviews
Jan 24, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
28 Nights

Islands Of The South Pacific: Sydney To Auckland

Port: Sydney • Moreton Island • Brisbane • Townsville • Cairns • Alotau • Gladstone • Kiriwina +12 more

836 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
48 Nights

World Cruise: Pearls Of The South Pacific

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Raiatea • Suva +12 more

161 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Brisbane

1,507 reviews
Jan 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Luganville • Mystery Island • Brisbane

2,250 reviews
Jan 22, 2026
Princess Cruises
9 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Sydney

2,889 reviews
Jan 8, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
7 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Brisbane • Noumea • Mystery Island • Brisbane

1,507 reviews
Jan 30, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

South Pacific Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Port Vila • Mystery Island • Sydney

2,889 reviews
Jan 19, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
140 Nights

140 Night South America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal • Manta • Lima +61 more

67 reviews
Jan 6, 2026
Silversea
