Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Oceania Cruises to Vanuatu

Oceania Cruises to Vanuatu

We found you 29 cruises

120 Nights

120 Night World Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti • Bora Bora +60 more

122 reviews
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

16 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Rarotonga • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Nuku Alofa • Suva +3 more

122 reviews
Mar 23, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

18 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +4 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

85 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +48 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

19 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Mystery Island • Lautoka • Suva • Nuku Alofa • Vavau • Pago Pago +6 more

813 reviews
Dec 10, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

50 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +24 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

24 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Bora Bora • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila • Luganville • Honiara +5 more

450 reviews
Dec 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

21 Nights

Australia Cruise

Port: Bali • Komodo Island • Kupang • Darwin • Port Moresby • Alotau • Honiara • Luganville +5 more

813 reviews
Feb 22, 2026
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

111 Nights

111 Night World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Raiatea • Tahiti +70 more

412 reviews
Feb 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

40 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +17 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

74 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kailua • Hilo • Bora Bora • Raiatea • Huahine • Moorea +31 more

450 reviews
Nov 26, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

37 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Champagne Bay • Lautoka • Suva +13 more

235 reviews
May 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

68 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Hong Kong • Haikou • Hanoi • Sanya • Hue • Ho Chi Minh City • Singapore • Koh Samui +34 more

813 reviews
Oct 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

75 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Bora Bora • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka • Port Vila +41 more

412 reviews
Mar 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

57 Nights

World Cruise

Port: Auckland • Paihia • Noumea • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Champagne Bay • Lautoka • Suva +30 more

235 reviews
May 28, 2025
Oceania Cruises
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to Vanuatu

Celebrity Cruises to Vanuatu

Cunard Cruises to Vanuatu

Cunard Cruises to Vanuatu

Holland America Line Cruises to Vanuatu

Holland America Line Cruises to Vanuatu

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Vanuatu

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Vanuatu

Princess Cruises to Vanuatu

Princess Cruises to Vanuatu

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Vanuatu

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Vanuatu

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Vanuatu

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Vanuatu

Seabourn Cruises to Vanuatu

Seabourn Cruises to Vanuatu

Silversea Cruises to Vanuatu

Silversea Cruises to Vanuatu

Costa Cruises to Vanuatu

Costa Cruises to Vanuatu

Paul Gauguin Cruises Cruises to Vanuatu

Paul Gauguin Cruises Cruises to Vanuatu

Silversea Expeditions Cruises to Vanuatu

Silversea Expeditions Cruises to Vanuatu

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Vanuatu

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Vanuatu

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.