Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Holland America Line Cruises to Vanuatu

Holland America Line Cruises to Vanuatu

We found you 11 cruises

60 Nights

Grand Australia & New Zealand

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Savusavu • Suva • Lautoka +24 more

571 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam Cabins
Noordam
Noordam Dining
Noordam
Noordam Activity/Entertainment
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

42 Nights

South Pacific Islands & New Zealand Collector

Port: Sydney • Moreton Island • Brisbane • Townsville • Cairns • Alotau • Gladstone • Kiriwina +21 more

835 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam Cabins
Noordam
Noordam Dining
Noordam
Noordam Activity/Entertainment
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

50 Nights

New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +20 more

835 reviews
Mar 1, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam Cabins
Noordam
Noordam Dining
Noordam
Noordam Activity/Entertainment
Noordam
Noordam
Noordam

27 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Pago Pago • Savusavu • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Suva +2 more

835 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

41 Nights

South Pacific Crossing & New Zealand Collector

Port: Seattle • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Pago Pago • Savusavu • Dravuni Island • Lautoka • Suva +12 more

835 reviews
Oct 12, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

43 Nights

New Zealand & South Pacific Crossing Collector

Port: Auckland • Tauranga • Napier • Wellington • Picton • Christchurch • Dunedin • Hobart +16 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

29 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Mystery Island • Port Vila • Lautoka • Suva +8 more

1,137 reviews
Mar 30, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

28 Nights

Islands Of The South Pacific: Sydney To Auckland

Port: Sydney • Moreton Island • Brisbane • Townsville • Cairns • Alotau • Gladstone • Kiriwina +12 more

835 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

93 Nights

Grand Australia & New Zealand

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Savusavu • Suva • Lautoka +39 more

571 reviews
Jan 4, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices

36 Nights

South Pacific Crossing

Port: Sydney • Noumea • Isle of Pines • Port Vila • Suva • Lautoka • Dravuni Island • Vavau +11 more

835 reviews
Mar 15, 2026
Holland America Line
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

42 Nights

South Australia & South Pacific Islands Collector

Port: Sydney • Phillip Island • Burnie • Adelaide • Kangaroo Island • Hobart • Port Arthur +22 more

835 reviews
Dec 21, 2025
Holland America Line
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Celebrity Cruises to Vanuatu

Celebrity Cruises to Vanuatu

Cunard Cruises to Vanuatu

Cunard Cruises to Vanuatu

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Vanuatu

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to Vanuatu

Princess Cruises to Vanuatu

Princess Cruises to Vanuatu

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Vanuatu

Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Vanuatu

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Vanuatu

Royal Caribbean Cruises to Vanuatu

Seabourn Cruises to Vanuatu

Seabourn Cruises to Vanuatu

Silversea Cruises to Vanuatu

Silversea Cruises to Vanuatu

Costa Cruises to Vanuatu

Costa Cruises to Vanuatu

Oceania Cruises to Vanuatu

Oceania Cruises to Vanuatu

Paul Gauguin Cruises Cruises to Vanuatu

Paul Gauguin Cruises Cruises to Vanuatu

Silversea Expeditions Cruises to Vanuatu

Silversea Expeditions Cruises to Vanuatu

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Vanuatu

Scenic Ocean Cruises to Vanuatu

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 28th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.