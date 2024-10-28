Vanuatu Cruises

(Photo: Eldar Nurkovic/Shutterstock)

We found you 118 cruises

Crown Princess
Crown Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

15 Night
South Pacific Cruise

2,245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

129 Night
129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Island Princess
Island Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

54 Night
Australia Cruise

1,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Solstice
Celebrity Solstice (Photo: Celebrity)

17 Night
Fiji Transpacific Cruise

2,236 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
Fiji & Vanuatu Cruise

750 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

27 Night
South Pacific Crossing

831 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

13 Night
South Pacific Cruise

1,785 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

577 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Night
South Pacific Cruise

2,245 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Night
South Pacific Cruise

316 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews

15 Night
South Pacific Cruise

355 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

154 Night
154 Night World Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

93 Night
Grand Australia & New Zealand

563 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

120 Night
120 Night World Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
South Pacific Cruise

577 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Paul Gauguin Vanuatu Cruises

Paul Gauguin Vanuatu Cruises

316 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Vanuatu Cruises

Royal Caribbean Voyager of the Seas Vanuatu Cruises

1,497 Reviews
Seven Seas Mariner Vanuatu Cruises

Seven Seas Mariner Vanuatu Cruises

393 Reviews
Oceania Regatta Vanuatu Cruises

Oceania Regatta Vanuatu Cruises

437 Reviews
Oceania Nautica Vanuatu Cruises

Oceania Nautica Vanuatu Cruises

400 Reviews
Crown Princess Vanuatu Cruises

Crown Princess Vanuatu Cruises

2,245 Reviews
Holland America Noordam Vanuatu Cruises

Holland America Noordam Vanuatu Cruises

831 Reviews
Cunard Queen Elizabeth Vanuatu Cruises

Cunard Queen Elizabeth Vanuatu Cruises

639 Reviews
Seabourn Sojourn Vanuatu Cruises

Seabourn Sojourn Vanuatu Cruises

158 Reviews
Costa Deliziosa Vanuatu Cruises

Costa Deliziosa Vanuatu Cruises

169 Reviews
Oceania Riviera Vanuatu Cruises

Oceania Riviera Vanuatu Cruises

801 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Vanuatu Cruises

Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas Vanuatu Cruises

577 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Vanuatu Cruises

Royal Caribbean Anthem of the Seas Vanuatu Cruises

2,879 Reviews
Oceania Insignia Vanuatu Cruises

Oceania Insignia Vanuatu Cruises

232 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Vanuatu Cruises

Royal Caribbean Ovation of the Seas Vanuatu Cruises

765 Reviews
Oceania Sirena Vanuatu Cruises

Oceania Sirena Vanuatu Cruises

294 Reviews
Celebrity Edge Vanuatu Cruises

Celebrity Edge Vanuatu Cruises

750 Reviews
Silver Cloud Expedition Vanuatu Cruises

Silver Cloud Expedition Vanuatu Cruises

63 Reviews
Oceania Vista Vanuatu Cruises

Oceania Vista Vanuatu Cruises

107 Reviews
Seabourn Pursuit Vanuatu Cruises

Seabourn Pursuit Vanuatu Cruises

11 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.