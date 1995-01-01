Ahoy, cruisers heading to the dazzling US Virgin Islands (USVI)! Prepare to be mesmerized by this tropical paradise, overflowing with sun-drenched adventures and azure waters waiting to be explored. The USVI boasts a trio of enticing ports: Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas, Cruz Bay in St. John, and Frederiksted in St. Croix, each offering their own tapestry of excitement and relaxation. In Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas' bustling heart, shopaholics can unleash their inner treasure seekers in the vibrant, duty-free markets. Don't miss a trip to the sky-high vistas of Paradise Point via a cable car for unbeatable photo ops. Over in Cruz Bay, St. John teems with pristine nature at Virgin Islands National Park, an adventurer's Eden. Grab snorkel gear and dive into Trunk Bay’s underwater snorkel trail alongside colorful marine life, or hike the emerald trails for soul-stirring panoramas. For those docking at Frederiksted, St. Croix, cultural enthusiasts can wander through historic sugar plantations, or rest easy on serene beaches with a rum punch in hand. Dive into the bioluminescent waters at Salt River Bay for an otherworldly glow. The USVI awaits, ready to whisk you away on an unforgettable tropical escape!