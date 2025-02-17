Find windstar star seeker Cruises to USVI

Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady
Banchan at Gunbae on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Aquatic Club (Deck 15) on Valiant Lady (Photo: Katherine Alex Beaven)
Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady Mermaid
Valiant Lady
Entrance to the Brilliant Suite on Valiant Lady
Valiant Lady

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllValiant New Year's Ahoy!

Port: San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Barbados • St. Croix • San Juan

402
Dec 27, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Cabins
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Dining
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas+1 more

2,525
Nov 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Cabins
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Dining
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection Activity/Entertainment
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection
Celebrity Reflection

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Thomas • Puerto Plata+1 more

2,043
Sep 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Cabins
Azamara Quest
Dining on Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara Club Cruises)
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • St. Barts • San Juan+7 more

746
Oct 31, 2025
Azamara
10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • St. Barts • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent+3 more

850
Dec 18, 2026
Azamara

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Dominica • Antigua+1 more

1,041
Nov 13, 2025
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • Tortola • St. Croix • St. Kitts • Guadeloupe • Antigua • St. Thomas+1 more

Jan 16, 2026
Oceania Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas+12 more

1,227
Oct 5, 2025
Holland America Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • St. Barts • San Juan

746
Oct 31, 2025
Azamara
9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernAntigua, St. Lucia & St. Thomas

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

2,000
Apr 2, 2027
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Boston • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Barbados • Curacao • Half Moon Cay+1 more

1,045
Oct 18, 2025
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

67
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

999
Holland America Line
10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - Southern10 Nt Ultimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts+1 more

2,000
Feb 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Barbados • San Juan

1,514
Royal Caribbean International

