11 cruises

Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
14 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • Little Bay • Iles des Saintes • St. Lucia • Guadeloupe +4 more

283 reviews
Dec 3, 2024
Silversea
View All Prices
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
15 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Fort Lauderdale • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Aruba • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Hamilton +1 more

283 reviews
May 27, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
12 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Barts • Antigua • Martinique • Bequia +4 more

283 reviews
Nov 10, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
Silver Shadow
7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Barbados • St. Vincent • Grenada • Martinique • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Maarten

283 reviews
Dec 28, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

Barbados • Martinique • St. Vincent • Dominica • St. Barts • St. John • Antigua • St. Maarten

283 reviews
Feb 12, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

St. Maarten • St. John • St. Barts • Dominica • Grenada • Martinique • St. Vincent • Barbados

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

7 Nights

Caribbean Cruise

St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas • Little Bay • St. Lucia • Mayreau • Iles des Saintes +1 more

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

Transoceanic Cruise

St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas • Little Bay • St. Lucia • Mayreau • Iles des Saintes +8 more

283 reviews
Silversea
View All Prices

33 Nights

Expedition Cruise

Los Angeles • San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador • Panama Canal +8 more

283 reviews
May 9, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

South America Cruise

Cartagena • Santa Marta • St. Eustatius • Bonaire • Curacao • St. Lucia • Bequia +7 more

283 reviews
Dec 19, 2025
Silversea
View All Prices

16 Nights

South America Cruise

Cartagena • Santa Marta • St. Eustatius • Bonaire • Curacao • St. Lucia • Bequia +8 more

283 reviews
Feb 3, 2026
Silversea
View All Prices

