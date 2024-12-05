Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to USVI

Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to USVI

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Croix • Miami

2,046 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Croix • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas Cruises to USVI

Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas Cruises to USVI

1,220 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to USVI

Royal Caribbean Brilliance of the Seas Cruises to USVI

1,574 Reviews
Norwegian Jewel Cruises to USVI

Norwegian Jewel Cruises to USVI

2,372 Reviews
Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Cruises to USVI

Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Cruises to USVI

2,413 Reviews
Norwegian Gem Cruises to USVI

Norwegian Gem Cruises to USVI

2,615 Reviews
Azamara Quest Cruises to USVI

Azamara Quest Cruises to USVI

738 Reviews
Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to USVI

Celebrity Eclipse Cruises to USVI

1,973 Reviews
Norwegian Epic Cruises to USVI

Norwegian Epic Cruises to USVI

4,446 Reviews
MSC Divina Cruises to USVI

MSC Divina Cruises to USVI

1,924 Reviews
Regal Princess Cruises to USVI

Regal Princess Cruises to USVI

1,804 Reviews
Norwegian Escape Cruises to USVI

Norwegian Escape Cruises to USVI

3,078 Reviews
Carnival Vista Cruises to USVI

Carnival Vista Cruises to USVI

1,069 Reviews
Majestic Princess Cruises to USVI

Majestic Princess Cruises to USVI

742 Reviews
MSC Grandiosa Cruises to USVI

MSC Grandiosa Cruises to USVI

90 Reviews
Celebrity Beyond Cruises to USVI

Celebrity Beyond Cruises to USVI

199 Reviews
Silver Moon Cruises to USVI

Silver Moon Cruises to USVI

36 Reviews
Wonder of the Seas Cruises to USVI

Wonder of the Seas Cruises to USVI

137 Reviews
Explora I Cruises to USVI

Explora I Cruises to USVI

53 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to USVI

Icon of the Seas Cruises to USVI

47 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to USVI

Sun Princess Cruises to USVI

65 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 5th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.