8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean Antilles

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Croix • Bimini • Miami

1,318
Virgin Voyages
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllScarlet Valentine's Voyage

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Croix • Bimini • Miami

1,318
Feb 8, 2025
Virgin Voyages
10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Tortola • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • Miami

321
Apr 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

310
Holland America Line
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay+1 more

3,788
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

150
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • San Juan

1,514
Mar 23, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

69
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Tortola • St. Thomas • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

3,103
Apr 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

69
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan • Grand Turk • Port Canaveral

2,820
Mar 23, 2025
Princess Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Croix • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Miami

420
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

481
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllEastern Caribbean

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan • Amber Cove • Miami

1,530
Feb 22, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

