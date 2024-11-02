Cruises from Port Canaveral to USVI

Cruises from Port Canaveral to USVI

We found you 50 cruises

Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

4,430 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Joy
Norwegian Joy (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
8 Nt Eastern Caribbean Holiday

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Night
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Caribbean Cruise

318 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Caribbean Cruise

2,783 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

8 Night
Caribbean & Perfect Day

2,229 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Holiday

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

4,430 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Eastern Caribbean

98 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Related Cruises

Cruises from Baltimore to USVI

Cruises from Baltimore to USVI

404 Reviews
Cruises from Barcelona to USVI

Cruises from Barcelona to USVI

2,603 Reviews
Cruises from Boston to USVI

Cruises from Boston to USVI

757 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston to USVI

Cruises from Galveston to USVI

767 Reviews
Cruises from Jacksonville to USVI

Cruises from Jacksonville to USVI

124 Reviews
Cruises from Lisbon to USVI

Cruises from Lisbon to USVI

910 Reviews
Cruises from Miami to USVI

Cruises from Miami to USVI

2,809 Reviews
Cruises from Manhattan to USVI

Cruises from Manhattan to USVI

1,150 Reviews
Cruises from Bayonne to USVI

Cruises from Bayonne to USVI

828 Reviews
Cruises from Port Canaveral to USVI

Cruises from Port Canaveral to USVI

2,490 Reviews
Cruises from San Juan to USVI

Cruises from San Juan to USVI

4,396 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten to USVI

Cruises from St. Maarten to USVI

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Tampa to USVI

Cruises from Tampa to USVI

663 Reviews
Cruises from New York to USVI

Cruises from New York to USVI

Cruises from Florida to USVI

Cruises from Florida to USVI

Cruises from California to USVI

Cruises from California to USVI

Cruises from Texas to USVI

Cruises from Texas to USVI

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.