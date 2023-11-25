  • Newsletter
Cruises from Florida to USVI

Cruises from Florida to USVI

We found you 285 cruises

Norwegian Sky

15 Nights
Southern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Catalina Island • Curacao • Aruba • Barbados

+7 more

2,120 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

11 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

Aruba • Curacao • Grenada • Antigua

+3 more

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Gem

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Miami

Ports:Miami (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay • Tortola •

St. Thomas • St. Maarten • San Juan

+2 more

2,567 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan

+2 more

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

14 Nights
Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • Key West • Great Stirrup Cay •

Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Antigua • Barbados

+5 more

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

St. Thomas • San Juan • Puerto Plata

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Southern Caribbean Holiday

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • St. John •

St. Maarten • Barbados • Scarborough

+6 more

553 Reviews
Holland America Line
Holland America Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

San Juan • St. Thomas • Amber Cove

+1 more

4,348 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • San Juan •

St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Puerto Plata

+1 more

170 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Caribbean - Other Product

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Puerto Plata • Aruba •

Curacao • Grenada • Antigua • St. Thomas

+2 more

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • San Juan •

St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Maarten

+1 more

2,064 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • San Juan •

St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Tortola

+2 more

1,946 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Great Stirrup Cay •

St. Thomas • Tortola • Puerto Plata

+1 more

3,007 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Southern Caribbean - Tampa

Ports:Tampa (leaving) • Puerto Plata • San Juan •

St. Thomas • Antigua • Barbados • Grenada

+4 more

2,016 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Caribbean - Port Canaveral

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Puerto Plata •

St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay

+1 more

3,007 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

