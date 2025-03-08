Cruises for the Disabled to USA

We found you 1,571 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Western7 Nt Key West, Jamaica & Grand Cayman

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Port Canaveral

2,354
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas Cabins
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas Dining
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas
Allure of the Seas

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,165
Royal Caribbean International
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Cabins
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Dining
Grand Princess
Grand Princess Activity/Entertainment
Grand Princess
Grand Princess
Grand Princess

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,632
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernBoston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Bimini • Port Canaveral

2,354
Apr 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Barcelona • Rome

1,866
Apr 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Baltimore • King's Wharf • Baltimore

1,224
Royal Caribbean International

56 Nights

56 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Fanning Island+18 more

580
Sep 24, 2025
Holland America Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: New York • Madeira • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence • Naples+1 more

4,484
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • San Juan

2,266
Dec 19, 2026
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  BermudaBermuda & Charleston Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Martha's Vineyard • Charleston • King's Wharf • Bayonne

2,134
May 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Charlottetown • Halifax • Boston+2 more

163
Sep 2, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Azores Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

1,516
May 3, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

