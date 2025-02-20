Find Viking Octantis Cruises to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 25 cruises

Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandUndiscovered Great Lakes

Port: Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • McGarvey Shoal • Battle Island • Duluth • Soo Locks+2 more

201
Jul 1, 2025
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Detroit • Alpena • Mackinac Island • Milwaukee

201
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Alpena • Detroit • Niagara Falls • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls+1 more

201
Viking Expeditions
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & East Coast Explorer

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Charleston • Norfolk • Charleston • Halifax • Cap-aux-Meules+4 more

201
Apr 8, 2025
Viking Expeditions
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Treasures

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Georgian Bay • Ontario • Benjamin Islands • Sault Sainte Marie+3 more

201
Viking Expeditions

17 Nights

17 Nights  Caribbean - AllPanama & Scenic South America

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Panama City • Iquique • Manta+4 more

201
Viking Expeditions

47 Nights

47 Nights  South AmericaAntarctica,chile & The Americas

Port: Buenos Aires • Ushuaia • Cruising • Antarctica • South Georgia • Port Stanley • West Point+21 more

201
Feb 20, 2025
Viking Expeditions

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaPanama & Scenic South America

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Manta • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal+3 more

201
Mar 22, 2025
Viking Expeditions

19 Nights

19 Nights  South AmericaPanama Canal & The Americas

Port: Santiago • Iquique • Lima • Iquique • Panama City • Panama Canal • Caribbean Sea+5 more

201
Viking Expeditions

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanadian Discovery

Port: New York • Charleston • Halifax • Thunder Bay • Costa Brava • Havre St. Pierre • Tadoussac+3 more

201
Viking Expeditions

16 Nights

16 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & Great Lakes Treasures

Port: Milwaukee • Mackinac Island • Georgian Bay • Ontario • Benjamin Islands • Sault Sainte Marie+10 more

201
Viking Expeditions

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Collection

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Cleveland • Detroit • Alpena • Algoma+7 more

201
Viking Expeditions

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Collection

Port: Duluth • Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • Soo Locks • Mackinac Island • Algoma • Alpena+7 more

201
Jun 3, 2025
Viking Expeditions

46 Nights

46 Nights  Canada & New EnglandThe Americas,chile & Antarctica

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Panama Canal • Panama City • Iquique • Manta+25 more

201
Oct 13, 2025
Viking Expeditions

16 Nights

16 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & Great Lakes Treasures

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Detroit • Alpena • Mackinac Island • Milwaukee+8 more

201
Viking Expeditions

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

137 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

66 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.