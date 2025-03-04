Find Viking Neptune Cruises to the USA

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticIconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows+10 more

128
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
28 Nights

28 Nights  TransatlanticGreenland,iceland,norway & Beyond

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows+21 more

128
Viking Ocean Cruises
17 Nights

17 Nights  Caribbean - AllPanama Canal & The Pacific Coast

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Cabo San Lucas • Pacific Ocean • Puntarenas • Pacific Ocean+7 more

128
Apr 5, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  North America/PacificCanada & New England Scenic Shores

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Atlantic Ocean • Newport • Gloucester • Portland • Saint John • Cruising+6 more

128
Apr 22, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  North America/PacificEastern Seaboard Explorer

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • St. Lawrence Seaway • Gaspe+5 more

128
May 6, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  North America/PacificHawaiian Islands Sojourn

Port: Los Angeles • Pacific Ocean • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Pacific Ocean • Ensenada+1 more

128
Mar 4, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  North America/PacificHawaiian Islands Sojourn

Port: Los Angeles • Ensenada • Pacific Ocean • Hilo • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Pacific Ocean+1 more

128
Mar 20, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Baltic SeaIconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Port: Reykjavik • Heimaey • Djupivogur • Cruise by Seydisfjordur Fjord • Akureyri+10 more

128
Viking Ocean Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  Baltic SeaGrand Fjords & Iconic Viking Shores

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows+27 more

128
Jul 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  Baltic SeaGrand Fjords & Iconic Viking Shores

Port: Amsterdam • North Sea • Skagen • Oslo • Kristiansund • Stavanger • Flam • Bergen+24 more

128
May 30, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  Baltic SeaGrand Fjords & Iconic Viking Shores

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows+28 more

128
Viking Ocean Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  TransatlanticGreenland,iceland,norway & Beyond

Port: New York • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax • St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows+20 more

128
Jul 4, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaGreenland,iceland,norway & Beyond

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising • Liefdefjorden+17 more

128
Jun 6, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights

28 Nights  Baltic SeaGreenland,iceland,norway & Beyond

Port: Bergen • Geiranger • Norwegian Sea • Narvik • Lofoten • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Cruising+18 more

128
Jun 29, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  Baltic SeaGrand Fjords & Iconic Viking Shores

Port: Amsterdam • North Sea • Skagen • Oslo • Stavanger • Flam • Bergen • Geiranger+24 more

128
Jun 22, 2025
Viking Ocean Cruises

