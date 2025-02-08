Find Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 41 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Piazza aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Dome at Night aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Signature Collection Suite aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Wake Club aboard Princess Cruises new Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

120
Princess Cruises
Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Piazza aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Dome at Night aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Signature Collection Suite aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Wake Club aboard Princess Cruises new Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Fort Lauderdale

120
Princess Cruises
Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Piazza aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Dome at Night aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Signature Collection Suite aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Wake Club aboard Princess Cruises new Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Gibraltar • Cádiz • Tenerife • Fort Lauderdale

120
Princess Cruises
Sun Princess will debut in Europe in 2024 (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Piazza aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
The Dome at Night aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Signature Collection Suite aboard Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess
Wake Club aboard Princess Cruises new Sun Princess (Rendering: Princess Cruises)
Sun Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

120
Princess Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Fort Lauderdale

120
Princess Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

120
Mar 1, 2026
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

120
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

120
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • San Juan • Fort Lauderdale

120
Mar 8, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • Amber Cove • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

120
Feb 8, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Roatan • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

120
Princess Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille+3 more

120
Mar 22, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights

26 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Santorini • Kusadasi • Pireaus • Chania • Taormina • Palma de Mallorca+6 more

120
Oct 21, 2025
Princess Cruises

20 Nights

20 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tenerife • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Marseille+2 more

120
Mar 5, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Fort Lauderdale • Princess Cays • San Juan+2 more

120
Princess Cruises

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

137 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

66 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.