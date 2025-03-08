Find windstar star seeker Cruises to the USA

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

Cruise Critic Favorite
E Q19 Aerials F L034
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Concierge Class Stateroom R
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 Retreat Sun Deck3 R
Celebrity Equinox
Pool 03 062
Celebrity Equinox
E Q19 The Lawn Club1 R
Celebrity Equinox

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Western7 Nt Key West, Jamaica & Grand Cayman

Port: Port Canaveral • Key West • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Port Canaveral

2,354
Mar 8, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex
E G18 Magic Carpet1 R
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Solarium2
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X Retreat Sundeck1a
Celebrity Apex
C E L A X S T A T E R O O M 1
Celebrity Apex

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern7 Nt St. Kitts, San Juan & Puerto Plata

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • Port Canaveral

251
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticAtlantic Ocean Passage

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • St. Maarten+2 more

1,240
Dec 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • Vancouver

580
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

3,165
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandUndiscovered Great Lakes

Port: Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • McGarvey Shoal • Battle Island • Duluth • Soo Locks+2 more

201
Jul 1, 2025
Viking Expeditions

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,632
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernBoston To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Boston • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverHeartland Of America

Port: St. Paul • Red Wing • La Crosse • Dubuque • Davenport • Burlington • Hannibal • St. Louis,

42
Viking River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Bimini • Port Canaveral

2,354
Apr 5, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Barcelona • Rome

1,866
Apr 12, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernUltimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

78
Celebrity Cruises

56 Nights

56 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Fanning Island+18 more

580
Sep 24, 2025
Holland America Line

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.