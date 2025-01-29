Find Oceania Sirena Cruises to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 15 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • London • Belfast • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Dublin • Plymouth+3 more

321
Sep 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

28 Nights

28 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Edinburgh • Kirkwall • Lerwick • Alesund • Spitsbergen • Honnigsvag • Alta • Harstad+13 more

321
Aug 25, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Costa Maya • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Belize City • Roatan+4 more

321
Mar 23, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena Cabins
Sirena
Sirena Dining
Sirena
Sirena Activity/Entertainment
Sirena
Sirena
Sirena

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barbados • St. Vincent • Carriacou • Caribbean Sea • Curacao • Aruba • Caribbean Sea+4 more

321
Jan 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Panama City • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Santa Marta • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire+4 more

321
Apr 2, 2025
Oceania Cruises

24 Nights

24 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Tortola • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • Miami • King's Wharf+5 more

321
Apr 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Motril • Alicante • Barcelona

321
Apr 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Tortola • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • Miami

321
Apr 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • Jost Van Dyke • Miami

321
Mar 1, 2025
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan+4 more

321
Feb 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • London • Belfast • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Dublin • Plymouth+11 more

321
Sep 12, 2025
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • St. Barts • Antigua • Guadeloupe • Barbados • Martinique+2 more

321
Mar 11, 2025
Oceania Cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Antigua • St. Kitts • Jost Van Dyke • Miami • St. Thomas+7 more

321
Mar 1, 2025
Oceania Cruises

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Isafjord • Nuuk • Paamiut • Qaqortoq • Prince Christian Sound • Torshavn+31 more

321
Aug 11, 2025
Oceania Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Panama City • Panama Canal • Cartagena • Santa Marta • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire+5 more

321
Feb 18, 2025
Oceania Cruises

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

137 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

66 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.