Cruise Critic Favorite
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

29 Nights

29 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Bahia de Salvador • Fortaleza • Amazon River • Macapa • Santarem+14 more

11
Mar 3, 2025
Silversea
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. John • Codrington • St. Kitts • Deshaies+2 more

11
Feb 6, 2026
Silversea
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. John • St. Barts • St. Kitts • Deshaies • Tortola+1 more

11
Dec 12, 2025
Silversea
A rendering of Silversea's Silver Nova (Illustration: Silversea)
Silver Ray

23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Cartagena • Malaga • Casablanca • Tangier • Cardiff • Lisbon+2 more

11
Nov 18, 2026
Silversea
25 Nights

25 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Rome • Florence • Monaco • Marseille • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Valencia+6 more

11
Nov 7, 2025
Silversea
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Trans-OceanTransoceanic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bermuda • Praia • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

11
Apr 1, 2025
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Trans-OceanTransoceanic Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bermuda • Madeira • Lisbon

11
Mar 10, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. John • St. Barts • Codrington • Bequia • St. Lucia • Barbados • Martinique+4 more

11
Feb 24, 2026
Silversea

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • Bequia • Grenada • Martinique • Deshaies • Codrington • St. Kitts • St. Maarten+3 more

11
Feb 26, 2027
Silversea

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. John • St. Barts • St. Kitts • Deshaies • St. Thomas+1 more

11
Jan 16, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • St. Kitts • Deshaies • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • San Juan • Miami

11
Dec 22, 2026
Silversea

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • St. John • St. Kitts • St. Barts • Deshaies • Tortola • Miami

11
Dec 11, 2026
Silversea

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • St. John • St. Kitts • Deshaies • Martinique • St. Lucia+3 more

11
Dec 23, 2025
Silversea

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • Bequia • St. Lucia • Codrington • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • San Juan+1 more

11
Mar 23, 2025
Silversea

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • San Juan • St. John • St. Barts • St. Kitts • Deshaies • Tortola • Miami

11
Silversea

