Find Holland America Rotterdam Cruises to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 33 cruises

Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rudi's Sel de Mer aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Passengers can use the Thermal Suite's Hydrotherapy Pool, part of the Greenhouse Spa, for an extra charge. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Category VA Veranda stateroom aboard Rotterdam. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rotterdam's atrium is anchored by "Harps", a 7.5-ton sculpture valued at over $600,000. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

144
Nov 28, 2025
Holland America Line
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rudi's Sel de Mer aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Passengers can use the Thermal Suite's Hydrotherapy Pool, part of the Greenhouse Spa, for an extra charge. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Category VA Veranda stateroom aboard Rotterdam. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rotterdam's atrium is anchored by "Harps", a 7.5-ton sculpture valued at over $600,000. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk+3 more

144
Mar 28, 2025
Holland America Line
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rudi's Sel de Mer aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Passengers can use the Thermal Suite's Hydrotherapy Pool, part of the Greenhouse Spa, for an extra charge. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Category VA Veranda stateroom aboard Rotterdam. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rotterdam's atrium is anchored by "Harps", a 7.5-ton sculpture valued at over $600,000. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

144
Feb 14, 2025
Holland America Line
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rudi's Sel de Mer aboard Holland America Line's Rotterdam (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Passengers can use the Thermal Suite's Hydrotherapy Pool, part of the Greenhouse Spa, for an extra charge. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Category VA Veranda stateroom aboard Rotterdam. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam
Rotterdam's atrium is anchored by "Harps", a 7.5-ton sculpture valued at over $600,000. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Holland America Rotterdam

12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+3 more

144
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

144
Mar 7, 2025
Holland America Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

144
Holland America Line

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

144
Apr 6, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Southampton • Brugge+1 more

144
Apr 12, 2025
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+3 more

144
Mar 16, 2025
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+3 more

144
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Aruba • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+3 more

144
Feb 23, 2025
Holland America Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+9 more

144
Jan 18, 2026
Holland America Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Curacao • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Gatun Lake • Colon+8 more

144
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

13 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Amsterdam • Brugge • Isle of Portland • Cornwall • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

144
Oct 18, 2026
Holland America Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Bonaire • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay+8 more

144
Nov 28, 2025
Holland America Line

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

137 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

66 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.