Find Holland America Oosterdam Cruises to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 15 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Cabins
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Dining
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Activity/Entertainment
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

31 Nights

31 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta+15 more

1,120
Nov 17, 2025
Holland America Line
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Cabins
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Dining
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Activity/Entertainment
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Coquimbo • General San Martin • Lima • Salaverry • Manta • Fuerte Amador+4 more

1,120
Holland America Line
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Cabins
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Dining
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Activity/Entertainment
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

26 Nights

26 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Sarande • Malta • Cruising • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Corsica+8 more

1,120
Oct 22, 2025
Holland America Line
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Cabins
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Dining
Oosterdam
Oosterdam Activity/Entertainment
Oosterdam
Oosterdam
Oosterdam

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Motril • Gibraltar • Casablanca • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

1,120
Nov 2, 2025
Holland America Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Gibraltar • Barcelona • Villefranche • Florence+7 more

1,120
Apr 8, 2026
Holland America Line

31 Nights

31 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cruise through Beagle Channel • Ushuaia+15 more

1,120
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Gibraltar • Barcelona

1,120
Holland America Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta+5 more

1,120
Nov 18, 2026
Holland America Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta+5 more

1,120
Nov 17, 2025
Holland America Line

25 Nights

25 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Gibraltar • Barcelona • Malaga • Tangier+7 more

1,120
Apr 19, 2025
Holland America Line

31 Nights

31 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Stanley • Cruise through Beagle Channel • Ushuaia+14 more

1,120
Mar 9, 2027
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

31 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Manta+16 more

1,120
Nov 18, 2026
Holland America Line

25 Nights

25 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Katakolon • Sarande • Malta • Cruising • Taormina • Naples • Rome • Corsica+7 more

1,120
Oct 24, 2026
Holland America Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: San Antonio • Coquimbo • General San Martin • Lima • Salaverry • Manta • Fuerte Amador+4 more

1,120
Mar 24, 2027
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Cartagena • Malaga • Gibraltar • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

1,120
Nov 4, 2026
Holland America Line

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

137 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

66 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.