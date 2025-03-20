Find Oceania Vista Cruises to the USA

Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
16 Nights

16 Nights  TranspacificTranspacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti

139
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
77 Nights

77 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal+41 more

139
Dec 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Grenada • St. Lucia • St. Kitts+4 more

139
Mar 27, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Drinks in Martinis on Deck 6 aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Sailing the Mediterranean aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Stateroom aboard Oceania's Vista (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
12 Nights

12 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: Miami • Key West • Great Stirrup Cay • Atlantic Ocean • King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean+4 more

139
Apr 19, 2025
Oceania Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Atlantic Ocean • King's Wharf • Atlantic Ocean • Horta+3 more

139
May 1, 2025
Oceania Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Kingston, Jamaica • Santa Marta • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas+6 more

139
Dec 3, 2025
Oceania Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • Saint-Malo • Falmouth • Dublin • Holyhead • Greenock • Killybegs+4 more

139
Aug 27, 2026
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: New York • St. Thomas • Tortola • Antigua • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Grenada • Curacao+2 more

139
Oct 28, 2026
Oceania Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Dominica • Barbados • Sail by Devil's Island • Belem • Fortaleza+3 more

139
Jan 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises

60 Nights

60 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Barts • Dominica • Barbados • Sail by Devil's Island • Belem • Fortaleza+29 more

139
Jan 6, 2026
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Alicante • Malaga • Madeira • San Juan • Miami

139
Nov 19, 2025
Oceania Cruises
10 Nights

10 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Southampton • Cork • Galway • Killybegs • Belfast • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Dublin+3 more

139
Aug 15, 2025
Oceania Cruises
120 Nights

120 Nights  World Cruise120 Night World Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kailua • Nuku Hiva • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti • Raiatea+60 more

139
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Lima • Salaverry • Manta • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur • Acajutla • Acapulco+3 more

139
Feb 21, 2026
Oceania Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Cozumel • Miami

139
Mar 20, 2025
Oceania Cruises

