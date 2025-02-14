Find Norwegian Jewel Cruises to the USA

We found you 19 cruises

Norwegian Jewel

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Barbados • Antigua • St. Thomas+2 more

2,390
Mar 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Jewel

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Florida - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Great Stirrup Cay • Tampa

2,390
Feb 14, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Jewel

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Aruba • Curacao • St. Thomas • Tortola • Puerto Plata • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

2,390
Dec 23, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Jewel

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • Miami

2,390
Oct 15, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Colon • Puerto Limon • Harvest Caye • Cozumel+1 more

2,390
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Barbados • Antigua • Tortola+2 more

2,390
Mar 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Puerto Plata • King's Wharf • Boston

2,390
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & New England - Other

Port: Philadelphia • Boston • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Saguenay+1 more

2,390
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & New England - Philadelphia

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Bar Harbor • Portland • Boston+1 more

2,390
Norwegian Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Colon • Puerto Limon • Harvest Caye • Cozumel • Miami

2,390
Nov 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  BermudaBermuda - Other

Port: Philadelphia • King's Wharf • Charleston • Philadelphia

2,390
Norwegian Cruise Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  BermudaBermuda - Other

Port: Philadelphia • King's Wharf • Charleston • Philadelphia

2,390
Aug 27, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Puerto Plata • Miami

2,390
Nov 23, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  BahamasBahamas - Short

Port: Miami • Great Stirrup Cay • Nassau • Miami

2,390
Dec 18, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

2,390
Jan 14, 2027
Norwegian Cruise Line

