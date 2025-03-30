Find Norwegian Encore Cruises to the USA

20 Nights

20 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Seattle • San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo+7 more

480
Oct 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
22 Nights

22 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Acapulco+6 more

480
Apr 11, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
21 Nights

21 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta+5 more

480
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • Tortola • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

480
Norwegian Cruise Line
15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta+2 more

480
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

18 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: San Francisco • Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Acapulco+6 more

480
Oct 21, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaRepo - Panama Canal

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Manzanillo • Acapulco • Puerto Quetzal+5 more

480
Oct 23, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  Pacific CoastalRepo - Pacific Coastal

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • Los Angeles

480
Oct 12, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera - Los Angeles

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

480
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Great Stirrup Cay • Miami

480
Dec 20, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Harvest Caye • Roatan • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Miami

480
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Grand Cayman • Miami

480
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Miami

480
Norwegian Cruise Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal - Miami

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Panama City • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta+3 more

480
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Roatan • Harvest Caye • Cozumel • Miami

480
Norwegian Cruise Line

