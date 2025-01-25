Find Holland America Nieuw Statendam Cruises to the USA

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

308
Feb 22, 2025
Holland America Line
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

308
Holland America Line
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale+5 more

308
Feb 22, 2025
Holland America Line
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam
Nieuw Statendam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

308
Holland America Line
14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale+5 more

308
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West • Fort Lauderdale+5 more

308
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

308
Mar 1, 2025
Holland America Line

15 Nights

15 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam

308
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Key West • Fort Lauderdale

308
Feb 8, 2025
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

308
Jan 25, 2025
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale+5 more

308
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover • Rotterdam

308
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Cornwall • Isle of Portland • Le Havre • Dover

308
Apr 5, 2025
Holland America Line

28 Nights

28 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Pireaus • Kefalonia • Kotor • Split • Trieste • Dubrovnik • Sarande • Argostoli • Cruising+8 more

308
Nov 1, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

29 Nights

29 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Rotterdam • Alesund • Trondheim • Arctic Circle • Lofoten • Tromso • Alta • Arctic Circle+10 more

308
Oct 17, 2026
Holland America Line

