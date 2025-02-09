Find Holland America Nieuw Amsterdam Cruises to the USA

Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

998
Mar 9, 2025
Holland America Line
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Montego Bay • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

998
Mar 23, 2025
Holland America Line
Nieuw Amsterdam

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • San Diego

998
Oct 11, 2025
Holland America Line
Nieuw Amsterdam

13 Nights

13 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas+2 more

998
Sep 28, 2025
Holland America Line
4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 30, 2025
Holland America Line

18 Nights

18 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Hilo • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Ensenada • San Diego

998
Jan 27, 2026
Holland America Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Maui • Hilo • Kona • Honolulu • Kauai • Ensenada • San Diego

998
Jan 10, 2026
Holland America Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • San Diego • Ensenada+3 more

998
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

998
Feb 9, 2025
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • San Juan • St. Thomas • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

998
Holland America Line

35 Nights

35 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Maui • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona • Fanning Island • Raiatea • Tahiti+4 more

998
Feb 14, 2026
Holland America Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexico Cruise

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • San Diego

998
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego

998
Sep 28, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Catalina Island • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

998
Apr 4, 2026
Holland America Line

20 Nights

20 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas+6 more

998
Sep 28, 2025
Holland America Line

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

