Find Oceania Marina Cruises to the USA

We found you 13 cruises

22 Nights

22 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan+9 more

860
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Tenerife • San Sebastian • Barbados • Antigua • San Juan • Miami

860
Nov 17, 2025
Oceania Cruises
21 Nights

21 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Rio de Janeiro • Recife • Amazon River • Alter do Chao • Boca da Valeria • Manaus+5 more

860
Mar 17, 2026
Oceania Cruises
22 Nights

22 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Malaga • Cádiz • Casablanca • Agadir • Lanzarote • Las Palmas • Madeira+7 more

860
Nov 7, 2025
Oceania Cruises
42 Nights

42 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan+21 more

860
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

31 Nights

31 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Itajai • Santos • Peraty • Ilha Grande • Buzios+11 more

860
Mar 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

56 Nights

56 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Rome • Salerno • Palermo • Malta • Aghios Nikolaos • Marmaris • Antalya • Kos+36 more

860
Oct 4, 2025
Oceania Cruises

21 Nights

21 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Madeira • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Barcelona • Toulon • Portofino+5 more

860
Apr 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Madeira • Gibraltar • Cartagena • Barcelona

860
Apr 7, 2026
Oceania Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • St. Barts • Antigua • Martinique • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Tortola+1 more

860
Dec 10, 2026
Oceania Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Rome • Naples • Taormina • Malta • Trapani • Tunis • Sardinia • Minorca • Palma de Mallorca+8 more

860
Nov 15, 2026
Oceania Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Valencia • Alicante • Malaga • Madeira • San Juan • Nassau • Miami

860
Nov 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises

54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Harvest Caye • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan+30 more

860
Nov 29, 2025
Oceania Cruises

