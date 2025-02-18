Find Majestic Princess Cruises to the USA

Majestic Princess

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Galveston

750
Princess Cruises
Majestic Princess

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

750
Nov 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
Majestic Princess

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Majestic Princess

21 Nights

21 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Madeira • Cádiz • Malaga • Barcelona • Gibraltar • Corsica • Genoa+2 more

750
Feb 18, 2025
Princess Cruises
12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: New York • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Curacao • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale

750
Nov 7, 2026
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Aruba • Curacao • Antigua • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

750
Mar 21, 2027
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • Fort Lauderdale • Belize City • Cozumel+2 more

750
Jan 17, 2026
Princess Cruises

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Galveston

750
Dec 1, 2026
Princess Cruises
14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown • Sydney • Halifax • Boston • Newport • New York+2 more

750
Oct 19, 2025
Princess Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

750
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Roatan • Belize City • Costa Maya • Fort Lauderdale

750
Mar 15, 2026
Princess Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Amber Cove • San Juan • Grand Turk • Fort Lauderdale

750
Jan 11, 2026
Princess Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Lisbon • Paris • Southampton

750
Apr 3, 2026
Princess Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Azores Islands • Lisbon • Paris • Southampton • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast+5 more

750
Apr 3, 2026
Princess Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Fort Lauderdale

750
Dec 28, 2025
Princess Cruises

