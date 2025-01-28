Find Holland America Koningsdam Cruises to the USA

Koningsdam docked alonside in San Diego. (Photo: Holland America Line)
7 Nights

7 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

915
Mar 22, 2025
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

915
Mar 29, 2025
Holland America Line
21 Nights

21 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Kauai • San Diego • Santa Barbara+3 more

915
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line
18 Nights

18 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Kona • Hilo • Ensenada • San Diego

915
Jan 28, 2025
Holland America Line
35 Nights

35 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Fanning Island • Raiatea • Tahiti • Moorea+3 more

915
Feb 13, 2027
Holland America Line

35 Nights

35 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Kona • Maui • Honolulu • Kauai • Fanning Island • Raiatea • Tahiti • Moorea+3 more

915
Feb 15, 2025
Holland America Line

24 Nights

24 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: San Diego • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu+3 more

915
Mar 29, 2025
Holland America Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Kauai • San Diego

915
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Curacao • Bonaire • Aruba+1 more

915
Nov 29, 2025
Holland America Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • St. Thomas • Antigua • Martinique • Dominica • St. Kitts+9 more

915
Holland America Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • San Francisco • Vancouver

915
Apr 27, 2026
Holland America Line

21 Nights

21 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Dominica • St. Kitts • St. Thomas+9 more

915
Nov 18, 2025
Holland America Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: San Diego • Santa Barbara • Catalina Island • Ensenada • San Diego

915
Oct 21, 2025
Holland America Line

17 Nights

17 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas+5 more

915
Nov 1, 2025
Holland America Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Antigua • Tortola • San Juan • Half Moon Cay+1 more

915
Apr 1, 2026
Holland America Line

