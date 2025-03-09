Find Island Princess Cruises to the USA

We found you 28 cruises

54 Nights

54 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Honolulu • Maui • Kauai • Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Auckland • Tauranga • Paihia+11 more

1,250
Mar 13, 2026
Princess Cruises
54 Nights

54 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+18 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises
18 Nights

18 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador+3 more

1,250
May 17, 2025
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: San Francisco • Puerto Vallarta • Puerto Quetzal • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador+3 more

1,250
Dec 7, 2025
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,250
Oct 6, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur+3 more

1,250
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  BermudaBermuda Cruise

Port: New York • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • San Juan • King's Wharf • New York

1,250
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada / New England Cruise

Port: New York • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Saint John • Portland • Boston • New York

1,250
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador+3 more

1,250
Jan 29, 2027
Princess Cruises

32 Nights

32 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Kona • Honolulu • Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island • Tahiti+2 more

1,250
Sep 23, 2026
Princess Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Puerto Quetzal • Puerto Vallarta+1 more

1,250
May 2, 2025
Princess Cruises

69 Nights

69 Nights  World CruiseWorld Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Walvis Bay • Mindelo • Madeira • Gibraltar • Syracuse • Pireaus • Volos • Patmos+24 more

1,250
Mar 9, 2025
Princess Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: New York • Grand Turk • Aruba • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur+3 more

1,250
Sep 18, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • San Juan del Sur • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador+3 more

1,250
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur+3 more

1,250
Jan 24, 2026
Princess Cruises

