Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)
4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,632
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

1,632
Apr 8, 2025
Princess Cruises
4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Victoria • Vancouver

1,632
May 2, 2026
Princess Cruises
28 Nights

28 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Maui • Kauai • Honolulu • Apia, Samoa • Lautoka • Suva • Dravuni Island+4 more

1,632
Oct 5, 2026
Princess Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,632
Princess Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Cabo San Lucas • La Paz • Loreto • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

1,632
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Aruba • Panama Canal • Fuerte Amador • Puntarenas • Puerto Chiapas+3 more

1,632
Apr 16, 2026
Princess Cruises

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Manzanillo • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador+3 more

1,632
Sep 15, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

16 Nights  AlaskaAlaska Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Juneau • Skagway • Glacier Bay • Sitka • Icy Strait • Ketchikan • Victoria+1 more

1,632
Aug 30, 2025
Princess Cruises

27 Nights

27 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Amber Cove • Grand Turk+9 more

1,632
Apr 5, 2026
Princess Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • St. Kitts+2 more

1,632
Oct 1, 2025
Princess Cruises

27 Nights

27 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Manzanillo • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas • Puntarenas • Fuerte Amador+11 more

1,632
Sep 15, 2025
Princess Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • St. Kitts+8 more

1,632
Oct 1, 2025
Princess Cruises

18 Nights

18 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Croix • Guadeloupe • Dominica • Grenada • Barbados • San Juan • St. Thomas+7 more

1,632
Mar 29, 2026
Princess Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Amber Cove • Grand Turk+1 more

1,632
Apr 5, 2026
Princess Cruises

