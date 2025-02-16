Find Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas Cruises to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 27 cruises

Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Cabins
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Dining
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Freedom of the Seas
Splashaway Bay aboard Freedom of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Freedom of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

2,427
Mar 1, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Cabins
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Dining
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Freedom of the Seas
Splashaway Bay aboard Freedom of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Freedom of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • St. Thomas • Antigua • Fort Lauderdale

2,427
Feb 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Cabins
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Dining
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Freedom of the Seas
Splashaway Bay aboard Freedom of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Freedom of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Miami

2,427
Aug 11, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Enchantment and Freedom of the Seas at Perfect Day (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Cabins
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Dining
Freedom of the Seas
Freedom of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Freedom of the Seas
Splashaway Bay aboard Freedom of the Seas (Photo: Aaron Saunders)
Freedom of the Seas

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

2,427
Jul 14, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Falmouth • Labadee • Fort Lauderdale

2,427
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

2,427
Apr 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

2,427
Mar 15, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Falmouth • Miami

2,427
May 5, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

2,427
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

2,427
Mar 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Fort Lauderdale

2,427
Apr 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Miami

2,427
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Cozumel • Miami

2,427
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Labadee • Miami

2,427
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Miami

2,427
Royal Caribbean International

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

137 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

66 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.