Find Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises to the USA

We found you 20 cruises

Explorer of the Seas

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,065
Apr 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Explorer of the Seas

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Miami

2,065
Jan 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Explorer of the Seas

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Canary Transatlantic

Port: Lisbon • Cádiz • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Port Canaveral

2,065
Oct 19, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Explorer of the Seas

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Dominica • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,065
Feb 6, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Miami

2,065
Apr 20, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

2,065
Royal Caribbean International
12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Azores Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,065
Apr 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
14 Nights

14 Nights  Transatlantic14 Nt Spain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Port Canaveral • Ponta Delgada • Cádiz • Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,065
Apr 23, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,065
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Holiday Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • Labadee • Port Canaveral

2,065
Dec 22, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Nassau • Port Canaveral

2,065
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Port Canaveral

2,065
Royal Caribbean International

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Port Canaveral • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Port Canaveral

2,065
Dec 27, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Costa Maya • Miami

2,065
Feb 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Miami

2,065
Mar 20, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

