Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey Of Holiday Festivities And Unwrapping Gi...

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • St. Lucia+1 more

13
Dec 22, 2025
Explora Journeys
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey To Abc Island Heritage And Fla...

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Terre-de-Haut • Barbados • Martinique • St. Kitts • San Juan • Bonaire+4 more

13
Mar 18, 2026
Explora Journeys
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Through Turquoise Seas And Fes...

Port: Barbados • Bequia • Port of Spain • Martinique • Little Bay • Tortola • Miami+5 more

13
Dec 14, 2025
Explora Journeys
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora II
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora II
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora II

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From Miami To Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Bonaire • Aruba • Curacao • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

13
Jan 25, 2026
Explora Journeys
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey To Yacht-filled Harbours And Scenic Sail...

Port: San Juan • St. Barts • Antigua • St. Kitts • Virgin Gorda • Miami

13
Mar 7, 2025
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite

23 Nights

23 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Caribbean Delights To Iberian...

Port: San Juan • Antigua • St. Barts • Puerto Plata • Key West • Miami • King's Wharf • Horta+4 more

13
Apr 2, 2026
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey To The Land Bridge Connecting The Americ...

Port: Miami • San Andres Island • Colon • Bocas Del Toro • Puerto Limon • Grand Cayman+1 more

13
Jan 5, 2026
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey Of Coral Kingdoms & Pirate Lairs

Port: Miami • Road Bay • Dominica • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • San Juan

13
Feb 14, 2025
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey Of Paradise Coves And Puerto Rican Spiri...

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Jost Van Dyke • Antigua • St. Barts • San Juan

13
Feb 24, 2026
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey Of Yucatan Treasures And Mayan Relics

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Belize City • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Key West • Miami

13
Nov 28, 2025
Explora Journeys

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey To The Forgotten Worlds Of The Riviera M...

Port: Miami • Key West • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Merida • Miami

13
Feb 4, 2025
Explora Journeys

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey From Caribbean Cool To Iberian Idy...

Port: Miami • San Juan • Antigua • Madeira • Porto • Lisbon

13
Mar 14, 2025
Explora Journeys

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Of Caribbean Festivities And W...

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • St. Lucia+7 more

13
Dec 22, 2025
Explora Journeys

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Of Tropical Radiance And Sun-k...

Port: San Juan • Bonaire • Curacao • Aruba • St. Barts • San Juan • Antigua • St. Barts+3 more

13
Mar 26, 2026
Explora Journeys

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey Bridging The Big Easy And Mystical Ancie...

Port: Miami • Key West • New Orleans • Merida • Cozumel • Miami

13
Feb 14, 2026
Explora Journeys

