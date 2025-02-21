Find Explora I Cruises to the USA

explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey To Boho-chic Beaches On Rum-casked Islan...

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Road Bay • Guadeloupe • St. Lucia • San Juan

63
Feb 21, 2025
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Between America, Azore Isles & Lis...

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon

63
Apr 2, 2025
Explora Journeys
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Into The Tropical Enchantment...

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Terre-de-Haut • Barbados • Martinique • St. Kitts • San Juan • Tortola+4 more

63
Explora Journeys
explora i ship exterior
Explora I
Explora Journeys Lobby
Explora I
Explora Journeys Indoor Pool, 2
Explora I
Explora I (Photo/Explora Journeys)
Explora I

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From Miami To San Juan

Port: Miami • St. John • Deshaies • Grenada • Barbados • Little Bay • San Juan

63
Jan 13, 2026
Explora Journeys
17 Nights

17 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey From Maya Mystique To Caribbea...

Port: Miami • Key West • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Merida • Miami • Puerto Plata+5 more

63
Jan 28, 2025
Explora Journeys
Cruise Critic Favorite

26 Nights

26 Nights  TransatlanticAn Extended Journey Bridging America And The Med’s...

Port: Miami • King's Wharf • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Lisbon • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona+8 more

63
Apr 2, 2025
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From San Juan To Miami

Port: San Juan • Road Bay • Antigua • St. Barts • Tortola • Miami

63
Nov 20, 2025
Explora Journeys

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey Of Divine Dive Sites And Mayan Temples

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Belize City • Grand Cayman • Key West • Miami

63
Mar 7, 2025
Explora Journeys

25 Nights

25 Nights  MediterraneanA Grand Journey Of Mayan Exploration And Atlantic...

Port: Miami • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Miami+7 more

63
Mar 24, 2025
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From San Juan To Miami

Port: San Juan • St. Barts • Tortola • Antigua • Road Bay • Miami

63
Jan 21, 2026
Explora Journeys

24 Nights

24 Nights  TransatlanticA Grand Journey Into Sun-kissed Oceanic Riches And...

Port: Barcelona • Cádiz • Madeira • Antigua • Tortola • San Juan • Miami • St. John • Deshaies+4 more

63
Oct 27, 2025
Explora Journeys

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey To The Playground Of The Maya

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Belize City • Cozumel • Key West • Miami

63
Feb 14, 2025
Explora Journeys

15 Nights

15 Nights  Caribbean - WesternAn Extended Journey Of Soulful Sophistication And...

Port: San Juan • Road Bay • Antigua • St. Barts • Tortola • Miami • St. Thomas • Terre-de-Haut+4 more

63
Nov 20, 2025
Explora Journeys

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey From Miami To San Juan

Port: Miami • Nyanga • Jost Van Dyke • Deshaies • Barbados • Martinique • St. Kitts • San Juan

63
Dec 29, 2025
Explora Journeys

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - WesternA Journey To Barrier Reefs Of Mexico, Belize And H...

Port: Miami • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan • Belize City • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Miami

63
Mar 24, 2025
Explora Journeys

