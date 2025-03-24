Find Disney Magic Cruises to the USA

Powered by AI

We found you 25 cruises

Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Cabins
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Dining
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Activity/Entertainment
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: San Juan • Lookout Cay • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

501
Mar 31, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Cabins
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Dining
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Activity/Entertainment
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

5 Nights

5 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Castaway Cay • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

501
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Cabins
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Dining
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Activity/Entertainment
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

4 Nights

4 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Progreso • Galveston

501
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Cabins
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Dining
Disney Magic
Disney Magic Activity/Entertainment
Disney Magic
Disney Magic
Disney Magic

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

501
Disney Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Lookout Cay • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

501
Apr 25, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Castaway Cay • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

501
Disney Cruise Line

5 Nights

5 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

501
Disney Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

5 Nights

5 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Galveston • Cozumel • Progreso • Galveston

501
Disney Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

501
May 21, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

501
Oct 13, 2025
Disney Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights

6 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: San Juan • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay • Galveston

501
Nov 14, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Galveston • Castaway Cay • Nassau • Lookout Cay • San Juan

501
Mar 24, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Lookout Cay • Fort Lauderdale

501
Disney Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Castaway Cay • Lookout Cay • Port Canaveral

501
Aug 4, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Tortola • St. Kitts • Antigua • San Juan • Lookout Cay • Castaway Cay+1 more

501
Jul 25, 2025
Disney Cruise Line

Related Cruises

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

Cunard Queen Mary 2 (QM2) Cruises to the USA

1,402 Reviews
Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

78 Reviews
Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

Norwegian Viva Cruises to the USA

137 Reviews
Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

Icon of the Seas Cruises to the USA

66 Reviews
Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

Sun Princess Cruises to the USA

120 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.