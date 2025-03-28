Find Crystal Symphony Cruises to the USA

We found you 15 cruises

Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip Fort Lauderdale

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Tortola • St. Martin • San Juan • Puerto Plata+1 more

27
Nov 24, 2026
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

13 Nights

13 Nights  AfricaCape Town To Mombasa

Port: Cape Town • Monterey • Port Elizabeth • East London • Durban • Richards Bay • Maputo+3 more

27
Dec 23, 2025
Crystal
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllFort Laudedale To San Juan

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • St. Barts • Guadeloupe • Ketchikan • Casablanca+3 more

27
Dec 3, 2026
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

15 Nights

15 Nights  AfricaMahe To Cape Town

Port: Seychelles • Mombasa • Zanzibar • Island of Mozambique • Richards Bay+3 more

27
Mar 28, 2025
Crystal
9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllNew York To San Juan

Port: New York • Boston • Santo Domingo • Santander • San Juan

27
Oct 26, 2026
Crystal

10 Nights

10 Nights  Canada & New EnglandMontreal To New York

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Cap-aux-Meules • Thunder Bay • Halifax • Saint John • Portland+3 more

27
Oct 16, 2026
Crystal

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSan Diego To Guayaquil

Port: San Diego • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas • Puerto Vallarta • Acajutla • San Juan del Sur+3 more

27
Aug 24, 2026
Crystal

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllSan Juan To New York

Port: San Juan • St. Martin • Roseau • Barbados • Casablanca • Antigua • Jost Van Dyke+3 more

27
Sep 14, 2026
Crystal

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip Fort Lauderdale

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cozumel • Belize City • Santo Tomas de Castilla • Roatan • Grand Cayman+1 more

27
Dec 30, 2026
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllSan Juan To Fort Lauderdale

Port: San Juan • Jost Van Dyke • Antigua • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

27
Nov 4, 2026
Crystal

13 Nights

13 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip Fort Lauderdale

Port: Fort Lauderdale • New Orleans • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Montego Bay+2 more

27
Nov 11, 2026
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandVancouver To San Diego

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • Eureka • San Francisco • Catalina Island • San Diego

27
Aug 17, 2026
Crystal

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip Fort Lauderdale

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • St. Martin • San Juan • Salt Cay+1 more

27
Dec 20, 2026
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNew York To Montreal

Port: New York • Halifax • Thunder Bay • Charlottetown • Cap-aux-Meules • Montreal

27
Sep 25, 2026
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllSan Juan To Fort Lauderdale

Port: San Juan • Jost Van Dyke • Antigua • St. Martin • St. Thomas • Fort Lauderdale

27
Dec 13, 2026
Crystal

