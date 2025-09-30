Find Crystal Serenity Cruises to the USA

Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip San Diego

Port: San Diego • Topolobampo • Loreto • Seychelles • Isla Natividad • San Diego

30
Dec 21, 2026
Crystal
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllRoundtrip San Diego

Port: San Diego • Manzanillo • Puerto Vallarta • Mazatlan • Cabo San Lucas • San Diego

30
Dec 30, 2026
Crystal
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNew York City Round Trip

Port: New York • Newport • Provincetown • Boston • Bar Harbor • Saint John • New York

30
Crystal
Crystal Serenity (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Serenity

140 Nights

140 Nights  World Cruise140 Night San Diego To Vancouver

Port: San Diego • Cabo San Lucas • Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Acajutla • San Juan del Sur+75 more

30
Jan 8, 2027
Crystal
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllBridgetown To Fort Lauderdale

Port: Barbados • Ketchikan • Casablanca • Iles des Saintes • Plymouth • Tortola+1 more

30
Nov 20, 2025
Crystal

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllPuerto Caldera To Los Angeles

Port: Puntarenas • Huatulco • Manzanillo • Seychelles • Cabo San Lucas • Isla Natividad • Los Angeles

30
Dec 30, 2025
Crystal

18 Nights

18 Nights  South PacificCse-018-260111

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Honolulu • Nuku Hiva • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti

30
Jan 11, 2026
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNew York City To Quebec City

Port: New York • Halifax • Thunder Bay • Charlottetown • Quebec City

30
Oct 14, 2025
Crystal

13 Nights

13 Nights  Canada & New EnglandReykjavik To New York City

Port: Reykjavik • Qaqortoq • L'Anse aux Meadows • Woody Point • Thunder Bay • Halifax • Boston+1 more

30
Sep 17, 2025
Crystal

135 Nights

135 Nights  World Cruise135 Night Los Angeles To Civitavecchia

Port: Los Angeles • Maui • Honolulu • Nuku Hiva • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Moorea • Tahiti • Bora Bora+63 more

30
Jan 11, 2026
Crystal

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllFort Lauderdale To Bridgetown

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Montego Bay • Santo Domingo • San Juan • St. Martin+2 more

30
Nov 28, 2025
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNew York City Round Trip

Port: Bayonne • Newport • Provincetown • Boston • Portland • Saint John • Bayonne

30
Oct 31, 2025
Crystal

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllFort Lauderdale To San Jose

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas

30
Dec 22, 2025
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllPuerto Caldera To San Diego

Port: Puntarenas • San Juan del Sur • Acajutla • Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo • Manzanillo+2 more

30
Dec 12, 2026
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Canada & New EnglandQuebec City To New York City

Port: Quebec City • Baie-Comeau • Gaspe • Halifax • Boston • Bayonne

30
Oct 22, 2025
Crystal

