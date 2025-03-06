Find Celebrity Summit Cruises to the USA

We found you 38 cruises

Celebrity Summit

5 Nights

5 Nights  BahamasBahamas Getaway Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,525
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
6 Nights

6 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Francisco • Astoria, Oregon • Victoria • Vancouver

2,525
May 3, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Eastbound Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Puerto Barrios • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena+3 more

2,525
Sep 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Westward Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas+3 more

2,525
Apr 17, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Fort Lauderdale

2,525
Apr 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • San Diego • San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver

2,525
Apr 30, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas+1 more

2,525
Nov 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • San Juan • Puerto Plata • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,525
Mar 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Westward Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Colon • Panama Canal • Puntarenas+4 more

2,525
Apr 13, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Grand Cayman • Cozumel • Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

2,525
Mar 29, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernEastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Labadee • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Croix+1 more

2,525
Dec 18, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternMardi Gras Cruise

Port: Tampa • New Orleans • Progreso • Tampa

2,525
Feb 7, 2027
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Belize City • Costa Maya • Tampa

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernEastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Labadee • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Tortola • St. Croix+1 more

2,525
Dec 27, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Tampa • Key West • Bimini • Nassau • Tampa

2,525
Celebrity Cruises

