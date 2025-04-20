Find Celebrity Ascent Cruises to the USA

Celebrity Ascent (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's redesigned Le Voyage restaurant by celebrity chef Daniel Daniel Boulud (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent
A rendering of the redesigned Art Gallery on Celebrity Ascent (Photo: Celebrity Ascent)
Celebrity Ascent
Celebrity Ascent's glamorous new casino featuring a palette of red and gold (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)
Celebrity Ascent

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernUltimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Tortola • Antigua • Barbados • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Fort Lauderdale

78
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticBermuda & Spain Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Gibraltar • Cartagena • La Spezia • Rome

78
Apr 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Fort Lauderdale

78
Mar 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticItaly & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Rome • Sardinia • Gibraltar • King's Wharf • Fort Lauderdale

78
Oct 31, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central America11 Nt Panama Canal & Perfect Day Holiday

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao+2 more

78
Dec 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

78
Apr 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central America11 Nt Panama Canal & Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Grand Cayman+1 more

78
Feb 2, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernAruba, Curacao & Cayman Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Curacao • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

78
Nov 13, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernBest Of Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • St. Kitts+1 more

78
Celebrity Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernUltimate Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Dominica • Barbados • Antigua • Fort Lauderdale

78
Nov 21, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternUsvi & Puerto Plata Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Fort Lauderdale

78
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Bimini • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Fort Lauderdale

78
Feb 9, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Nassau • Grand Cayman • Falmouth • Fort Lauderdale

78
Celebrity Cruises

11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central America11 Nt Panama Canal & Southern Caribbean

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire+1 more

78
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Bermuda Transatlantic

Port: Fort Lauderdale • King's Wharf • Ponta Delgada • Cartagena • Barcelona • Rome

78
Apr 20, 2026
Celebrity Cruises

