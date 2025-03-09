Find Carnival Luminosa Cruises to the USA

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises
7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllPuerto Plata San Juan & Tortola

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Tortola • Miami

1,314
Apr 19, 2026
Virgin Voyages
14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic To Spain & Morocco

Port: Miami • Las Palmas • Casablanca • Valencia • Barcelona

1,314
Apr 26, 2026
Virgin Voyages
10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • San Juan • Tortola • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Thomas+1 more

2,525
Nov 10, 2025
Celebrity Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Nassau • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • Port Canaveral

2,355
Mar 22, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • St. Kitts • Martinique • Barbados • Grenada • Port of Spain+3 more

1,251
Nov 7, 2025
Princess Cruises

25 Nights

25 Nights  AsiaSoutheast Asia Cruise

Port: Kobe • Wakayama • Shimizu • Yokohama • Honolulu • Nawiliwili • Los Angeles

153
Mar 16, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

16 Nights

16 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Eastbound Cruise

Port: Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta • Puerto Barrios • Puntarenas • Panama Canal • Cartagena+3 more

2,525
Sep 19, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

35 Nights

35 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: San Diego • Kauai • Honolulu • Kona • Maui • Fanning Island • Rangiroa • Huahine • Bora Bora+6 more

580
Oct 15, 2026
Holland America Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  World CruiseGreenland & Iceland Cruise

Port: Bayonne • Halifax • St. John's • Qaqortoq • Prince Christian Sound • Akureyri • Isafjord+1 more

2,134
Jul 6, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Mississippi RiverHeartland Of America

Port: St. Paul • Red Wing • La Crosse • Dubuque • Davenport • Burlington • Hannibal • St. Louis,

43
Viking River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Thomas • Puerto Plata+1 more

2,043
Sep 20, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

3 Nights

3 Nights  BahamasKey West & Bahamas Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Key West • Bimini • Fort Lauderdale

2,134
Celebrity Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • Half Moon Cay • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Half Moon Cay • Fort Lauderdale

999
Mar 9, 2025
Holland America Line

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Fort Lauderdale • St. Maarten • Martinique • St. Lucia • Barbados • Dominica • Antigua+1 more

2,043
Oct 18, 2025
Celebrity Cruises

