Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllAruban Sunsets & Calm Cayman Days

Port: Miami • Aruba • Cartagena • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificVancouver Down The Cali Coast

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • Santa Barbara • Catalina Island • San Diego+1 more

Sep 11, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllBrilliant New Year's Ahoy!

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Codrington • St. Kitts • San Juan • Miami

Dec 26, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Brilliant Lady under construction (Photo: Fincantieri)
Brilliant Lady
Gunbae restaurant on Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady (Photo/Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Running track on Scarlet Lady (Photo by: Adam Coulter)
Brilliant Lady
Artist rendering of the cabins onboard Scarlet Lady (Image: Virgin Voyages)
Brilliant Lady

8 Nights

8 Nights  North America/PacificFall Colors: Coastal Northeast & Canada

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • New York

Sep 15, 2025
Virgin Voyages
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllBrilliant Caribbean Holidays

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Miami

Dec 18, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights

13 Nights  North America/PacificFall Leaves To Miami Scenes

Port: Quebec City • Halifax • Saint John • Eastport • Gloucester • Charleston • Miami

Oct 3, 2025
Virgin Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllBrilliant Lady Miami Mermaiden

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Tortola • Bimini • Miami

Oct 17, 2025
Virgin Voyages

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllMiami To The Cayman Islands

Port: Miami • Aruba • Bonaire • Cartagena • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Jan 4, 2026
Virgin Voyages

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllWestern Caribbean: From Miami To Bimini

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Bimini • Miami

Nov 1, 2025
Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificBrilliant Lady La Mermaiden

Port: Los Angeles • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Ensenada • Los Angeles

Apr 7, 2026
Virgin Voyages

11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - AllMagnetic Miami To Gorgeous George Town

Port: Miami • Curacao • Aruba • Cartagena • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Feb 1, 2026
Virgin Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllFrom Miami To St. Croix

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Croix • Miami

Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  North America/PacificAutumn Leaves: New York To Quebec

Port: New York • Gloucester • Eastport • Saint John • Halifax • Quebec City

Sep 23, 2025
Virgin Voyages

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllGrand Turk Tranquility & St. Croix Charm

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Croix • Miami

Jan 15, 2026
Virgin Voyages

5 Nights

5 Nights  North America/PacificThe Big Apple To Bermuda

Port: New York • King's Wharf • New York

Sep 10, 2025
Virgin Voyages

