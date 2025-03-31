Find Azamara Journey Cruises to the USA

We found you 15 cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticTransatlantic Cruise

Port: Miami • Hamilton • Horta • Lisbon

850
Mar 31, 2025
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite
26 Nights

26 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Reykjavik • Prince Christian Sound • Qaqortoq • Nanortalik • St. John's • Sept-Iles+15 more

850
Sep 11, 2026
Azamara
26 Nights

26 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston • Suez Canal+13 more

850
Oct 19, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite
12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Havre St. Pierre • Halifax+7 more

850
Sep 25, 2026
Azamara
11 Nights

11 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • St. John • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Nevis • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent+2 more

850
Jan 14, 2027
Azamara

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: New York • Hamilton • St. Maarten • Tortola • San Juan

850
Oct 29, 2026
Azamara

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: San Juan • Virgin Gorda • St. Barts • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Kitts • Tortola+1 more

850
Jan 5, 2027
Azamara

10 Nights

10 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: Montreal • Quebec City • Sydney • Halifax • Saint John • Portland • Boston • Suez Canal+2 more

850
Oct 19, 2026
Azamara

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada Cruise

Port: New York • Newport • Suez Canal • Boston • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney+5 more

850
Oct 7, 2026
Azamara

19 Nights

19 Nights  South AmericaSouth America Cruise

Port: Iles des Saintes • Coquimbo • Iquique • Arica • Pisco • Lima • Panama City • Panama Canal+4 more

850
Mar 10, 2027
Azamara

34 Nights

34 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. John • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Nevis • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent+14 more

850
Jan 14, 2027
Azamara

74 Nights

74 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Miami • St. John • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Nevis • Antigua • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent+35 more

850
Jan 14, 2027
Azamara

40 Nights

40 Nights  TransatlanticGrand Voyage Cruise

Port: Buenos Aires • Montevideo • Punta del Este • Antarctica • Ushuaia • Cruising • Punta Arenas+15 more

850
Feb 17, 2027
Azamara

16 Nights

16 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: New York • Hamilton • St. Maarten • Tortola • San Juan • Virgin Gorda • Antigua+5 more

850
Oct 29, 2026
Azamara

17 Nights

17 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Barbados • Curacao • Aruba • St. Lucia • Nevis • Frederiksted • San Juan • Virgin Gorda+6 more

850
Dec 28, 2026
Azamara

