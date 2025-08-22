Find Royal Caribbean Adventure of the Seas Cruises to the USA

We found you 42 cruises

Adventure of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Curacao • Aruba • Cabo Rojo • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Curacao • Aruba • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
May 15, 2026
Royal Caribbean International
8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Croix • Port Canaveral

2,247
Dec 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Kitts • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Thomas+1 more

2,247
Nov 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • San Juan • St. Thomas • St. Croix • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Eastern8 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Croix • St. Thomas • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay+1 more

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Bahamas

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Croix • St. Thomas • San Juan • Nassau • Port Canaveral

2,247
Aug 22, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - Western6 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Falmouth • Labadee • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Nassau • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - Western6 Nt Western Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Freeport • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

6 Nights

6 Nights  Caribbean - WesternWestern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Labadee • Falmouth • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - Southern8 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Aruba • Curacao • Port Canaveral

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Port Canaveral • St. Croix • St. Thomas • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay+1 more

2,247
Royal Caribbean International

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

