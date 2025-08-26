Cruises from Vancouver to the USA

We found you 41 cruises

Zaandam Cabins
Zaandam
Zaandam Dining
Zaandam
Zaandam Activity/Entertainment
Zaandam
Zaandam
Zaandam

56 Nights

56 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego • Kona • Kauai • Honolulu • Maui • Hilo • Fanning Island+18 more

581
Sep 24, 2025
Holland America Line
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Cabins
Seabourn Sojourn
A dining room on Seabourn Sojourn. (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

5 Nights

5 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

163
May 15, 2026
Seabourn Cruise Line
Nieuw Amsterdam Cabins
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Dining
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam Casino (Photo: Holland America)
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Nieuw Amsterdam

20 Nights

20 Nights  Mexican RivieraMexican Riviera Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Victoria • San Francisco • San Diego • Ensenada • Cabo San Lucas+6 more

999
Sep 28, 2025
Holland America Line
Radiance of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas Cabins
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas Dining
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas
Radiance of the Seas

8 Nights

8 Nights  AlaskaPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Astoria, Oregon • San Francisco • Catalina Island • San Diego

1,254
Sep 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
5 Nights

5 Nights  AlaskaPacific Coastal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Astoria, Oregon • San Diego

1,682
Sep 14, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,634
Aug 26, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • Catalina Island • San Diego • Los Angeles

2,820
Sep 23, 2025
Princess Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  AlaskaAlaska - Vancouver

Port: Vancouver • Inside Passage • Ketchikan • Juneau • Skagway • Seattle • Astoria, Oregon+2 more

2,096
Oct 6, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

4 Nights

4 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Los Angeles

1,046
Oct 11, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Pacific CoastalPacific Northwest Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • San Diego • Santa Barbara • Los Angeles

1,041
Oct 21, 2025
Princess Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

11 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Victoria • Los Angeles • San Diego • San Francisco • Vancouver

1,041
Sep 24, 2025
Princess Cruises

17 Nights

17 Nights  HawaiiHawaii Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Hilo • Maui • Honolulu • Kona • Kauai • San Diego

915
Oct 4, 2025
Holland America Line

9 Nights

9 Nights  Pacific CoastalU. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Seattle • Astoria, Oregon • Santa Barbara • Ensenada • San Diego+1 more

1,041
May 7, 2026
Princess Cruises

23 Nights

23 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaTranscanal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • San Francisco • Catalina Island • San Diego • Los Angeles • Puerto Vallarta+7 more

2,820
Sep 23, 2025
Princess Cruises

28 Nights

28 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Vancouver • Santa Barbara • San Diego • Puerto Vallarta • Huatulco • Puerto Chiapas+12 more

1,228
Oct 5, 2025
Holland America Line

