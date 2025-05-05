Cruises from Toronto to the USA

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Expeditons 25th Anniversary with Viking Venus, Viking Polaris and Viking Mani
Viking Polaris
The World Cafe on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris
Viking Polaris spa (Photo Chris Gray Faust)
Viking Polaris
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Polaris
Finse Terrace on Viking Polaris (Photo by Adam Coulter)
Viking Polaris

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Detroit • Alpena • Mackinac Island • Milwaukee

83
May 5, 2025
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Octantis in the Great Lakes (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Bread station on Viking Octantis (Photo/Harriet Baskas)
Viking Octantis
Viking Octantis in Antarctica (Photo/Viking Expeditions)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Balcony Sofa Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis
Viking Expedition Nordic Spa Hydrotherapy Pool Rendering (Photo: Viking Cruises)
Viking Octantis

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Detroit • Alpena • Mackinac Island • Milwaukee

202
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite
MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanadian Discovery

Port: Toronto • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • Tadoussac • Havre St. Pierre • Costa Brava+4 more

83
Oct 13, 2026
Viking Expeditions
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & The Great Lakes

Port: Welland Canal • Toronto • Niagara Falls • Detroit • Alpena • Mackinac Island • Milwaukee

83
Aug 16, 2027
Viking Expeditions

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandCanada & East Coast Explorer

Port: Toronto • Troisrivieres • Quebec City • St. Lawrence River • Cap-aux-Meules • Halifax+4 more

83
Sep 22, 2025
Viking Expeditions

16 Nights

16 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & Great Lakes Treasures

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Detroit • Alpena • Mackinac Island • Milwaukee+8 more

202
Viking Expeditions

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Collection

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Cleveland • Detroit • Alpena • Algoma+7 more

202
Viking Expeditions

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Collection

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Cleveland • Detroit • Alpena • Algoma+7 more

83
Viking Expeditions

7 Nights

7 Nights  ArcticArctic Cruise

Port: Toronto • Port Colborne • Detroit • Lake Huron • Little Current • Sault Ste. Marie+3 more

11
Sep 17, 2025
Ponant

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Collection

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Cleveland • Detroit • Alpena • Algoma+8 more

202
May 16, 2027
Viking Expeditions

14 Nights

14 Nights  Canada & New EnglandGreat Lakes Collection

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Cleveland • Detroit • Alpena • Algoma+8 more

83
Jun 7, 2027
Viking Expeditions

16 Nights

16 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & Great Lakes Treasures

Port: Welland Canal • Toronto • Niagara Falls • Detroit • Alpena • Mackinac Island • Milwaukee+8 more

83
Aug 16, 2027
Viking Expeditions

16 Nights

16 Nights  Canada & New EnglandNiagara & Great Lakes Treasures

Port: Toronto • Welland Canal • Niagara Falls • Detroit • Alpena • Mackinac Island • Milwaukee+8 more

83
Viking Expeditions

